Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Target by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 104,529 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $107,367,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 56,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

