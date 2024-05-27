TD Cowen Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $42.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. Endava has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

