Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

