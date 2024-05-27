The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $60.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of BK opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,505,000 after buying an additional 129,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

