The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Raised by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $2,335,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $37.48. 789,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

