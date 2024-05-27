The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.54 and its 200 day moving average is $348.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.