The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

