The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.29. 143,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,700 shares of company stock worth $14,915,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

