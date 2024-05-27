Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,059 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for 3.7% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned about 0.95% of Thomson Reuters worth $632,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

