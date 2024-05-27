Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.79. 471,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,780. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.88.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.