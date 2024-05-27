Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Toast by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Toast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Up 0.3 %

TOST traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,102,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,312. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.