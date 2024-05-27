Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.83 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $21.83 billion and approximately $163.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.39 or 0.00009227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,021,002 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,004,936.671117 with 3,474,710,582.440086 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.38241916 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 372 active market(s) with $107,970,859.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

