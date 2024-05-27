Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144.38 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00009198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $22.03 billion and approximately $144.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011451 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,070.41 or 0.99898761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011580 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00113659 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,019,651 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

