Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.56. Approximately 2,701,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,016,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.