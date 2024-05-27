Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

