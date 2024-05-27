U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $41,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.53. 6,156,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

