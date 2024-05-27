Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.26. Approximately 10,385,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,316,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.