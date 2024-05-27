Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

UL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.