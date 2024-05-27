Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,710 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. 3,153,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.