United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:URI traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $673.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $685.43 and a 200-day moving average of $617.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.30 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

