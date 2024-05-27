United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.30. 862,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

