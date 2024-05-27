United Services Automobile Association Buys 6,583 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 202,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 43,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 152,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.74. 10,419,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,133,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

