United Services Automobile Association Has $30.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.