United Services Automobile Association Has $33.77 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $8.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,809,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $211.30. The company has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.