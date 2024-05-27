United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,897 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.4% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.93. 4,053,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.