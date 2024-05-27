United Services Automobile Association Purchases 3,926 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,409,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $146,907,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,447,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,567,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,861,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after acquiring an additional 725,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. 1,906,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

