United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 229.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $42,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 540,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 78,830 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 794,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,540. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

