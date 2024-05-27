United Services Automobile Association Sells 103,863 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,863 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 84,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. 2,554,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

