United Services Automobile Association Sells 243,015 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243,015 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 3,559,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

