United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

X opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

