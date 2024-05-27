Unizen Price Hits $0.18 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Unizen has a total market cap of $106.18 million and $1.62 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 948,614,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

