UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $5.94 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and approximately $1.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00008631 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00122625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,327,452 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,330,620.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.98553606 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,457,443.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

