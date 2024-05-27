Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

