V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $11.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

