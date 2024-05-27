V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $12.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.34 on Friday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of V.F. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

