Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

VIG traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.62. 574,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

