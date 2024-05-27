Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Connable Office Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $50.69. 7,106,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

