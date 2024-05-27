Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,622. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

