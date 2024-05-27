Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Cut by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.29. 1,351,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

