Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,544,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

