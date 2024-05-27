Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VB traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.59. 315,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average is $212.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

