Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.59. 315,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,204. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

