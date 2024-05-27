Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $486.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

