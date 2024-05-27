Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,501 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 1.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $81,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,643. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.39 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

