Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,901.10 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $19,901.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,588.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.00 or 0.00701370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00122459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00206583 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00091160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,470,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

