Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,753. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $24,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

