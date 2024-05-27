Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

