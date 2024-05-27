Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
