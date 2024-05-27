Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,730 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $799,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $3,344,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. 1,720,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,071. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

