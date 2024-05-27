VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) is United Services Automobile Association’s 6th Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned 5.39% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $103,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,633,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,463,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 492,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,285,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,074. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

