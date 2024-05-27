Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $274.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

